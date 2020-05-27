|
Dennis M. McMullen, 71, of Fairmount Twp, died Friday at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 11 years, Sarah "Sally" (Norman) McMullen, on April 29, 2013.
Born May 16, 1949, in Scranton, he was a son of the late John Andrew McMullen and Florence (Skowronski) McMullen.
Dennis was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1967.
He was a pipefitter by trade (Local 524, Scranton) and was employed by various companies over his work career, including the Berwick power plant and also for companies in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. In his younger years, he had been employed by Proctor and Gamble.
He was a member of the Fairmount Springs United Methodist Church. He was also a social member of the Benton VFW and the Shickshinny American Legion.
An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed fishing and camping. He was known as a master joke and story teller. His adventurous spirit led him down many roads, including sky diving.
Surviving are his daughters, Casey A. McMullen and her husband, Andrew Susnosky, of Peckville; and Tara A. McMullen of Archbald; a son, Sean M. McMullen of Archbald; two granddaughters, Scarlett Susnosky and Reyna McMullen; stepdaughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Holdren and her husband, Will, of Trout Run; and Stacey S. Ertwine and her husband, Chris, of Benton; three stepgranddaughters, Kalie, Kelsey and Carissa Ertwine; a stepgrandson, Dylan Holdren; a sister, Suzanne Tonkin and her husband, Jerry, of Scranton; a brother, John "Jack" McMullen and his wife, Carol, of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Megan McMullen.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the , P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McMichael Funeral Home Inc., Benton. For online condolences or for additional information, visit www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020