Dennis R. Pugh, 67, Peckville, died Thursday at his home after a lengthy illness. His wife is the former Christine Gilio. The couple were married Oct. 28, 1972.
He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Scranton, the son of the late Elwood and Edith (Semon) Pugh. Before retirement, Dennis was employed by the Clarks Summit State Hospital and the former State General Hospital in Scranton. Dennis was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville and, in his younger days, was involved with scouting as a Cub Scout master and Boy Scout leader. Dennis was well known in the Green Ridge section of Scranton while working the gas pumps at Barry's Sunoco Service Station.
He was an avid hunter and was known as a fierce competitor on the Scranton State General Hospital baseball team. Dennis will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Dennis' family would like to thank Allied Hospice for its very special care and compassion.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, D.J. Pugh and companion, Marissa Jones; Timothy J. Pugh; Cera Marie Pugh; and Britteney Emanuel and husband, Sean; grandchildren, Zoe Miranda Pugh and boyfriend, Frank Feola; Aiden Michael Pugh, Maddie Sopp, Axton Yakely, Skyler Marie Emanuel, Radar Dominic Emanuel Jonathan Jones and Gavin Jones; his brothers, Robert Pugh; and Kevin Pugh and wife, Lana; and cousins. Dennis is also survived by his aunt, Shirley Reilly.
Dennis was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Kathy M. Pugh; his brother, Gary; and aunts and uncles.
A Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donate A Life, c/o 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2019