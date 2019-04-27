Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis R. Pugh. View Sign Service Information Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home 1810 Sanderson Avenue Scranton , PA 18509 (570)-343-0712 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home 1810 Sanderson Avenue Scranton , PA 18509 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 1101 Willow St Peckville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis R. Pugh, 67, Peckville, died Thursday at his home after a lengthy illness. His wife is the former Christine Gilio. The couple were married Oct. 28, 1972.



He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Scranton, the son of the late Elwood and Edith (Semon) Pugh. Before retirement, Dennis was employed by the Clarks Summit State Hospital and the former State General Hospital in Scranton. Dennis was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville and, in his younger days, was involved with scouting as a Cub Scout master and Boy Scout leader. Dennis was well known in the Green Ridge section of Scranton while working the gas pumps at Barry's Sunoco Service Station.



He was an avid hunter and was known as a fierce competitor on the Scranton State General Hospital baseball team. Dennis will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.



Dennis' family would like to thank Allied Hospice for its very special care and compassion.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, D.J. Pugh and companion, Marissa Jones; Timothy J. Pugh; Cera Marie Pugh; and Britteney Emanuel and husband, Sean; grandchildren, Zoe Miranda Pugh and boyfriend, Frank Feola; Aiden Michael Pugh, Maddie Sopp, Axton Yakely, Skyler Marie Emanuel, Radar Dominic Emanuel Jonathan Jones and Gavin Jones; his brothers, Robert Pugh; and Kevin Pugh and wife, Lana; and cousins. Dennis is also survived by his aunt, Shirley Reilly.



Dennis was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Kathy M. Pugh; his brother, Gary; and aunts and uncles.



A Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Donate A Life, c/o 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.



For online condolences, visit

Dennis R. Pugh, 67, Peckville, died Thursday at his home after a lengthy illness. His wife is the former Christine Gilio. The couple were married Oct. 28, 1972.He was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Scranton, the son of the late Elwood and Edith (Semon) Pugh. Before retirement, Dennis was employed by the Clarks Summit State Hospital and the former State General Hospital in Scranton. Dennis was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville and, in his younger days, was involved with scouting as a Cub Scout master and Boy Scout leader. Dennis was well known in the Green Ridge section of Scranton while working the gas pumps at Barry's Sunoco Service Station.He was an avid hunter and was known as a fierce competitor on the Scranton State General Hospital baseball team. Dennis will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.Dennis' family would like to thank Allied Hospice for its very special care and compassion.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, D.J. Pugh and companion, Marissa Jones; Timothy J. Pugh; Cera Marie Pugh; and Britteney Emanuel and husband, Sean; grandchildren, Zoe Miranda Pugh and boyfriend, Frank Feola; Aiden Michael Pugh, Maddie Sopp, Axton Yakely, Skyler Marie Emanuel, Radar Dominic Emanuel Jonathan Jones and Gavin Jones; his brothers, Robert Pugh; and Kevin Pugh and wife, Lana; and cousins. Dennis is also survived by his aunt, Shirley Reilly.Dennis was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Kathy M. Pugh; his brother, Gary; and aunts and uncles.A Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.Memorial contributions may be made to Donate A Life, c/o 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close