Dennis Sowinski, 88, passed away April 5, surrounded by his family.
Dennis was born March 31, 1932, to the late Frank and Sophie Zelewski Sowinski of Dickson City. He graduated from Dickson City High School and owned and operated Sowinski's Barbershop on Main Street in the city.
Dennis had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed playing bingo, square dancing with the Abington Allemanders and NASCAR racing. He shared a love of history with his family through extensive travel across the country. He and his wife also won a European vacation on a show called the Big Payoff in 1958 when he correctly answered the question, "What author died while writing a novel that was later published as an unsolved mystery?"
Dennis, a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish, lived his life committed to his faith and for many years supported St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.
He is survived by his children, Michael and Jean Sowinski, Judy Charney, Angela and Bob Gasper; grandchildren, attorney Michael Sowinski, Sarah and Austin Kline, Nicole and Drew Hurchick, Karen Charney, Calista Gasper and Zandra Gasper; former wife and lifelong friend, Phyllis Donaldson; siblings, Frank Sowinski, Mary Sowinski, Ann Begin, Sophia Sveland, Leonard and Carol Sowinski; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at LIFE Geisinger of Scranton and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the angelic care provided.
Interment arrangements at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp., are being handled by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Although public services will not be held, a gathering to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring his memory by following his example in this time of need with a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020