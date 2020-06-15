|
Dennis W. Christman, 72, of Dalton, passed away Saturday at home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary (Starkweather) Christman. Also surviving are a daughter, Brenda Christman and Zach Staudinger, of Clarks Summit; a son, Scott Christman and wife, Meaghan, of San Diego, Calif.; a daughter, Julie Christman and Christopher Doyle, of Astoria, N.Y.; a sister, Sheila Degnan, of Gloversville, N.Y.; granddaughters, Brittany Staudinger, Kyrstin Staudinger and Chloe Christman; grandsons, Carter Christman and Aiden James Doyle; and several nieces and nephews.
Born Nov. 20, 1947, in Gloversville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Mayland and Margaret (Blake) Christman. He was a 1966 graduate of Johnstown High School and continued his education at Fulton-montgomery Community College where he received his associate's degree. He went on to honorably serve in the United States National Guard for six years and then earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Empire State College. He had a long and successful career, culminating as the northern sales manager for Hannabery HVAC Co., where he worked for more than 25 years.
Dennis was a Civil War enthusiast, enjoying numerous trips to Gettysburg and other historical landmarks. He loved road trips, photography and family. He was at his happiest when he combined all three. Dennis was a member of the Factoryville Sportsmen's Club and Corvette Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jenningscalvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, with services to be held at 5 by the Rev. William G. Carter, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, with limited attendance due to current restrictions. A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday at noon in Ephratah Rural Cemetery, 4301 State Highway 10, Ephratah, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, 18508; or the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times from June 15 to June 16, 2020