Dennis Williams, 68, of Moosic, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness.
Born Sept. 17, 1951, son of the late Howard and Jeanette Williams, Dennis was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. A longtime cook at Scranton State Hospital, he then became the well-known manager of Turkey Hill Market, Mulberry Street, in Scranton, before becoming ill.
Dennis enjoyed cooking and had a knack for fixing electronics. A quiet, humble and independent man, he led a simple life and would have it no other way. He will be missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Celeste (Moyer) Perez, of Dickson City; and Denise Oakley, of Scranton; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Katherine Walls, of St. Louis, Mo.; nieces and nephews, especially Thaddeus Williams, Dupont; and Darren Williams, Scranton.
A sister, Jeannete B. Haynes; and a great-granddaughter, also preceded him in death.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 21, 2019