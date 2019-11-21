Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Williams Obituary
Dennis Williams, 68, of Moosic, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness.

Born Sept. 17, 1951, son of the late Howard and Jeanette Williams, Dennis was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. A longtime cook at Scranton State Hospital, he then became the well-known manager of Turkey Hill Market, Mulberry Street, in Scranton, before becoming ill.

Dennis enjoyed cooking and had a knack for fixing electronics. A quiet, humble and independent man, he led a simple life and would have it no other way. He will be missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Celeste (Moyer) Perez, of Dickson City; and Denise Oakley, of Scranton; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Katherine Walls, of St. Louis, Mo.; nieces and nephews, especially Thaddeus Williams, Dupont; and Darren Williams, Scranton.

A sister, Jeannete B. Haynes; and a great-granddaughter, also preceded him in death.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -