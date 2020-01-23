Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Desirae L. Martin Obituary
Desirae L. Martin of Madison Twp. died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 19, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband of 10 years is Gregory Martin.

Born in Lihue, Hawaii, she was the daughter of Roming Esposo and Diane Alimboyoguen Class. She was a graduate of Liberty University in Virginia, where she earned her Bachelor of Science and her Master in Business Administration degrees. She was also a graduate gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America in California.

Desirae enjoyed traveling and was always ready for a good adventure. She loved anything and everything Disney, funny movies and family gatherings. Her greatest joys in life were her husband and two children, whom she loved more than anything. Desirae will always be remembered for her loving and compassionate nature, ability to always find time for others and happiness she brought to everyone around her.

Also surviving are her children: son, Grayden; and daughter, Dayla.

Friends and family may celebrate Desirae's life in casual and colorful attire Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Funeral services and interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery will be private.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
