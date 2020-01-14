|
|
Dewey W. Engroff Sr., 52, of Carbondale, died Saturday at home. He is survived by his wife, the former Dawn Houdershieldt.
Born Jan. 1, 1968, in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of the late Dewey B. and Elizabeth Hughes Engroff. Dewey was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wayne Memorial Hospice for its kind and compassionate care.
He is also survived by two sons, Steven and Dewey Jr., both of Carbondale; three grandsons, Lucas, Eli and Liam Engroff; two sisters, Susan Lisboa, Wilkes-Barre; and Kathy Engroff, Minersville; a brother, Daniel Engroff, Palmerton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Laureen Kiernan.
The funeral will be Thursday at 8 p.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, officiated by Pastor Helen Marie Martin.
Viewing hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Dewey's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020