Diana B. Rosenella

Diana B. Rosenella Obituary
Diana B. Rosenella of Throop, formerly of Scranton, passed away Wednesday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center following an illness. Her husband of 51 years is Patrick Rosenella.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late David J. and Mary A. Jardine Cippiciani. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she was employed as a secretary by the Coat Factory Outlet of Scranton before retirement.

Diana enjoyed shopping and baking cookies. She was a member of the Villa Maria Dancers and OFC Card Club.

Also surviving are a daughter, Deborah Rosenella, Apex, North Carolina; son, Patrick J. Rosenella Jr., Throop; grandson, Jacob Rosenella; sister, Marie Cherundolo and husband, Anthony, Old Forge; brother, Jerome Cippiciani, Peckville; nieces, Teri Simmons and husband, Kevin; Christina Fisne and husband, Tom; and Laura Cippiciani; great-nephew, Brandon Fisne; and great-nieces, Sophia Fisne and Ivy Simmons.

A memorial service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020
