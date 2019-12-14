|
Diane Bazzarri Kowalcik, RN, 66, a lifelong Old Forge resident, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning at home. She was the widow of Albert J. Kowalcik Jr., who died Feb. 17, 1996.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Marguerite "Peggy" Roginsky Bazzarri, of Old Forge, and the late Giglio "Butch" Bazzarri, she was a 1971 graduate of Old Forge High School and a 1973 graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Diane was employed as a registered nurse at the Taylor Nursing Home in the past. Presently, she was employed as a visiting nurse for Kindred Home Health.
She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Also surviving are a daughter, Amanda Kowalcik, and husband, Kevin Wisniewski, of Old Forge; a grandson, Luke Wisniewski; several cousins; and her loving Dachshund, "Maya."
A son, Eric Kowalcik, and a brother, Joseph Bazzarri, also preceded her in death.
The funeral will be Tuesday with a blessing service at 9 a.m. in the Old Forge Cemetery Chapel by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment will follow. Those planning to attend are asked to proceed directly to the cemetery chapel Tuesday morning.
Family and friends are invited to attend Diane's viewing, which will be held Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019