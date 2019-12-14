Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Kowalcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Bazzarri Kowalcik RN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Bazzarri Kowalcik RN Obituary
Diane Bazzarri Kowalcik, RN, 66, a lifelong Old Forge resident, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning at home. She was the widow of Albert J. Kowalcik Jr., who died Feb. 17, 1996.

Born in Scranton, daughter of Marguerite "Peggy" Roginsky Bazzarri, of Old Forge, and the late Giglio "Butch" Bazzarri, she was a 1971 graduate of Old Forge High School and a 1973 graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Diane was employed as a registered nurse at the Taylor Nursing Home in the past. Presently, she was employed as a visiting nurse for Kindred Home Health.

She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amanda Kowalcik, and husband, Kevin Wisniewski, of Old Forge; a grandson, Luke Wisniewski; several cousins; and her loving Dachshund, "Maya."

A son, Eric Kowalcik, and a brother, Joseph Bazzarri, also preceded her in death.

The funeral will be Tuesday with a blessing service at 9 a.m. in the Old Forge Cemetery Chapel by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment will follow. Those planning to attend are asked to proceed directly to the cemetery chapel Tuesday morning.

Family and friends are invited to attend Diane's viewing, which will be held Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.

To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -