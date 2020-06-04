|
Diane C. Cunningham, 68, of West Scranton, died Monday evening at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. She and her husband, James Cunningham, had celebrated 50 years of marriage on Nov. 8, 2019.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Vasilko Messarch and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1969. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton and before retirement worked for Astro Warehouse in South Scranton. Diane had volunteered her time at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Airport during the flood from Hurricane Agnes in 1972.
Also surviving are two daughters, Carrie Scarfo and companion, John Chapman; and Dawn Bingham and her husband, Joe, all of Scranton; and a son-in-law, Ralph Scarfo, Scranton; four grandchildren, Victoria Scarfo, Cory Cunningham, Dominick Scarfo and Chase Chapman; and a great-granddaughter, Cailyn Diane Scarfo.
Due to current government regulations, a private funeral service will be held with entombment in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020