Diane Chindemi, 66, of Archbald, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 19, at her residence. She was the wife of Joseph J. Chindemi. They were married for 37 years.
Diane was born in Scranton, Pa., on Sept. 22, 1953, the daughter of the late Lillian (Stawisuck) Nonnenberg London and Martin Nonnenberg. She graduated from the Scranton State School of Nursing where she was a member of its final graduating class in 1978. She was a retired emergency room nurse at Community Medical Center, Scranton, where she worked for more than 25 years. She was also previously employed by Moses Taylor and Scranton State Hospitals.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Balouski; a sister, Marta Mojtahedzadeh; and two nephews, John Balouski and Martin Nonnenberg.
Surviving are husband, Joseph J. Chindemi, Archbald; a son, Joseph M. Chindemi, wife, Elizabeth, and their two daughters, Rebecca and Shelby, of Archbald; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Mursch and her four sons, Hunter, Leo, Parker and Max, Carbondale; a sister, June LeFever and husband, Dennis, of Lexington, Ky.; a brother, Martin "Butch" Nonnenberg and wife, Linda, of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending her retirement with her grandchildren and had a lasting bond with her cats, Mia and Bear. She will be greatly missed.
The funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020