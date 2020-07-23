Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Diane Degilio Obituary

Diane Degilio, 67, of Moosic, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre after an illness.

Born in Pittston on May 28, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Rose Lombardo Degilio. Raised in Ransom, she was a graduate of Abington Heights High School before a career in the local garment industry.

Diane enjoyed the outdoors. She never missed an opportunity to walk, hike or go camping, and her favorite pastime was playing cards. She was fierce and formidable but the first one to protect the ones she loved. She will long be missed and never forgotten.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Clark; and her grandson, who adored his "Bama," Ryan Clark, both of Moosic.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Rose Degilio.

A blessing service will be Tuesday at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow at Milwaukee Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane's name to an education fund established for her grandson, Ryan Clark, at any branch of Fidelity Bank. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


