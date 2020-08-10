Home

Diane E. Stiles

Diane E. Stiles Obituary

Diane E. Stiles, 73, of Rock Lake, Mount Pleasant Twp., died peacefully Saturday afternoon at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief battle against cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. in the pavilion at the Red Schoolhouse, 732 Bethany Turnpike, Pleasant Mount. Dress is casual and masks are recommended.

Private interment will be in Wheeler Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane's memory to Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park St., Honesdale, PA 18431.

Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472.


