Diane Houlihan, 65, of Taylor, died Wednesday at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Gene Good and the late Ruth Bauman Good, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Diane was a member of St. Ann's Basilica and enjoyed attending its Novena every year. Before her illness, she was a dedicated employee of Allied Skilled Nursing. Always one to put others before herself, she was known for her outstanding care and singing to patients. Diane was an amazing cook and also loved animals. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, Thomas Houlihan and Ryan Cannon, with whom she resided; two grandchildren, Thomas Brian and Gianna Rose Houlihan; sister, Cheryl Kosydar and husband, Bill, Olyphant; and best friend, Nancy Cognetti.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Ann Houlihan; and grandparents, Anna and Frank Bauman.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Allied Hospice, especially Kelly, Dawn and Chaplain Gerlin.
A graveside service at Cathedral Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020