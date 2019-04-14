Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane J. Stombaugh. View Sign

Diane J. Stombaugh, 76, of Olyphant, and formerly of Clarks Summit, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.



Diane went to be with the Lord after a long struggle with cancer. She was the wife of Thomas Stombaugh, who lovingly cared for her the last three years of her life. She was surrounded by her family, who will carry her memory in their hearts. Diane's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their excellent care and companionship. God bless you all.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Johler) Cruser. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Noble Biomaterials (Sauquoit Silk Mill). She loved to travel to the West Coast with her husband by motorcycle until a few years ago. Diane enjoyed shopping and sitting on her porch, enjoying the view of her many flowers.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Alvin Corby Jr., of Idaho; Ace Corby, of San Antonio, Texas; and Jesse Corby, of Blakely; her daughter, Diane Teevan, of Olyphant; three stepchildren, Nadine Nealon, Peter Stombaugh, Ellen Scalamonti; her siblings, Ronald, Barbara, William and Dorothy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



Diane was also preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin Corby Sr.; her sons, James and Lance Corby; and her daughter, Cindy Ritter.



Funeral services will be Monday at 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Entombment will be conducted privately at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.



