Diane (Kreitner) Philbin, 87, of Waverly, Pa., passed away on Sunday, June 16.



Diane was born in Clarks Summit, Pa., in October 1931, the only child of the late Alfred A. Kreitner and Mildred S. Kreitner. She was a graduate of Clarks Summit High School's class of 1949. A talented actress, Diane went on to study acting at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, performing in a variety of summer stock productions during the summer months. After returning home to marry and start a family, she continued acting in productions with the Abington Players and other local groups.



Diane (known to her family and friends by the nicknames "Punk" and "Punkie") worked for many years with her father in the family business, Kreitner Lumber and Supply Co. She also owned and operated her own business, Tall Spruce Antiques.



Diane was a true lover of nature and animals, especially horses. The four-legged love of her life was her first horse, "Favor," with whom she's now reunited and riding to her heart's content.



She is survived by her longtime companion, Robert Miles, of Waverly; her daughters, Doné (Rosencrance) Young, of West Yarmouth, Mass.; Tia (Philbin) Tallman, of Sarasota, Fla.; her granddaughter, Devon Tallman, of Denver, Colo.; and her grandson, Logan Tallman, of Sarasota, Fla.



In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her infant twin daughter, Réon Rosencrance.



Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

