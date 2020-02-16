|
Diane M. Czyzyk, LPN, 57, of Scranton, died Friday at Hospice of The Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. Her husband of 38 years is Thomas Czyzyk Jr.
Born in Scranton, Diane was the daughter of Josephine Gabriel Jordan, Scranton, and the late Robert "Rip" Jordan. Diane was a 1980 graduate of Scranton Central High School and the CTC School of Nursing. Diane was employed as an LPN at Mountain View Care Center for more than 25 years.
She is also survived by two sons, Gregory Czyzyk and wife, Chrissy; and Matthew Czyzyk; two daughters, Kristen Czyzyk and Lyndsey Czyzyk; seven grandchildren, all of Scranton; two brothers, Robert Jordan Jr. and wife, Carolyn, Florida; and William Jordan and wife, Lisa, Georgia; father-in-law, Thomas Czyzyk Sr.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jordan; and mother-in-law, Barbara Czyzyk.
A funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Broadway at Fourth Avenue, Scranton, by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Minooka section.
A viewing for family and friends will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Parastas service at 6.
Diane's family extends a sincere thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for the compassionate care given to their wife and mother.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for expenses.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020