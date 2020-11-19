Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Carbondale, PA
Diane Marie Dobasewski, 71, of Carbondale, died Monday. She was the wife of Donald Dobasewski.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Lloyd Brozina, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Before retirement, she was employed as a sewing machine operator at Gentex Corporation, Simpson. She was an avid bowler and she enjoyed line dancing. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Bannon and husband, Eric, Archbald; a son, Donald Dobasewski Jr., Carbondale; five grandchildren, Alexis Gravine, Colin Gravine, Riley Bannon, Zoee Dobasewski, and Madysun Lepre; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Loff and Carolyn Cole.

The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Welfare Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral website.


