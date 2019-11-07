Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Diane Myers

Diane Myers Obituary
Diane Myers, of Peckville, died Wednesday morning at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Sherman Myers.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Lucille Miller Bartkowski. Diane was a graduate of Cathedral High School and she attended Penn State University. Before retirement, she was employed in the retail industry at various locations.

Diane was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who lived for her grandchildren and great-grandson. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting and doing her family ancestry. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Also surviving are a daughter, Alexis Tsang, Peckville; a son, Jason Myers and wife, Christa Thacker, Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Matthew Myers and wife, Danielle O'Malley; Lukas Myers and wife, Raena; and Elizabeth (Peach) Tsang; a great-grandson, Jason Patrick Myers; a brother, Dr. Richard Bartkowski and wife, Cathy, Wallingford; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with services by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser.

Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019
