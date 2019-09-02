|
Diane Young Billets, Dunmore, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by family members. She was 58 years old.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Ann and Walter Young. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and before her illness had been employed as a dental assistant for Donald Haines, D.D.S., Moscow, Pa.
Diane had suffered for many years from renal disease and its complications. Her strength and positive attitude through everything she faced was truly astounding. She loved life. She also loved cats and elephants and Thanksgiving dinner.
She is survived by the greatest love of her life, her daughter, Dana Billets. Especially in recent years when her health issues were becoming increasing difficult and incapacitating, Dana was in large part the reason she fought so hard to survive.
She is also survived by a sister, Beverly Kura and her husband, John, Dunmore; nieces, Jessica Canjar, Peckville; Christina Kura, Dunmore; and a nephew, John Kura Jr., Jermyn, Pa.
On Diane's behalf the family would like to thank Dr. Henry Yeager, M.D., for caring for Diane for close to 40 years and being largely responsible for her having the years and quality of life she did have.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Cats Bridge to Rescue at www.catsbridge.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 2, 2019