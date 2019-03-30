Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diann M. Yuhnick. View Sign

Diann M. Yuhnick, 74, of Dalton, Pa., and formerly of Conklin, N.Y., died Tuesday evening surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband, John W. Yuhnick, of 54 years.



Born in Peckville, Pa., Diann was the daughter of the late Victor and Tillie Zielkowski. She was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and Broome Community College, Binghamton, N.Y. Prior to retirement, Diann was employed by the Susquehanna Valley Central School District, Conklin, N.Y. She was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, Pa.



Surviving, along with her husband, are a son, John H. Yuhnick and wife, Kimberly, Binghamton, N.Y.; a daughter, Cheryl A. Carter and husband, Matthew, Eynon, Pa.; four grandchildren, Ashley Carter, Anna, James and Nathan Yuhnic; and a sister, Joyce.



She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary; and a brother, Richard Zielkowski.



Diann treasured every moment with her grandchildren, and, in her spare time, she loved to bake and care for her flower and vegetable gardens.



The funeral will be Monday, April 1, at 9:30 a.m. from the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant, Pa., followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, Pa., and burial at SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville, Pa.



Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Parastas services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, Pa.

812 E Scott St

Olyphant , PA 18447

