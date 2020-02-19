|
Dianne M. Sheridan, 75, of Dalton, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale, Pa., with family by her side.
Born Feb. 24, 1944, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Anne (Hornick) Conforti. She graduated from St. Ann's High School in 1961, from Penn State University in 1965 and later earned her master's degree from the University of Scranton.
Dianne dedicated her life to serving the special needs community. In the 1970s, she ran a special needs preschool at Allied Services and later advocated for adults with special needs as executive director of the Wyoming County ARC from which she retired in 2009 after 25-plus years of service. Her many talents included painting, crafting, gardening, cooking and baking. She also loved to play pinochle, backgammon and mahjong with her friends at the Dalton Library.
She is survived by her children, Wendy (Eric) Nowicki, of Hatfield, Pa.; Robert (Beverly) Sheridan, of Lake Winola, Pa.; and Stacey (Christopher) Summa, of New Orleans, La.; four grandchildren, Natalie and Ryan Nowicki, Rocco and Isabella Summa; sister, Marilyn Heuchert, of Doylestown, Pa. Beloved by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dianne's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Ann's Monastery, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the Mass at 2. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or by phone to 215-561-2919.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020