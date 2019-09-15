|
Col. Dick Tucker LeClere, USA (Ret.) of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Scranton, passed away peacefully at home to be with the Lord on Sept. 3. Beloved husband of 56 years to Jeanne LeClere, loving father of Lisa LeClere and Michelle Ferreira (Rocco), brother to Nancy Jo LeClere of Scranton, and the late Kathleen Kelly, Arleen Claire Forestin, Jayne Wasko and Nancy Ann LeClere.
A career infantry officer, Col. LeClere served 26 years in the United States Army, including two tours in Vietnam.
Born on July 10, 1935, the only son of Wilmer and Georgia LeClere of Scranton, Dick grew up with four loving sisters, was a Scranton Tribune carrier for nine years, Eagle Scout of Troop 101 and graduated from Scranton Central High in 1953. After attending Lafayette College for one year, he attended USMA and graduated in 1959. He also received an MBA from Tulane. Dick was a lifelong member of the Westminster Church (now known as Scranton Covenant Church). He was also a lifetime member of the VFW, NRA, RNC and USMA Masonic Lodge 877.
While serving our country, Col. LeClere earned his Master Parachute Wings and many badges, including Combat Infantry, Expert Infantryman and Ranger Tab. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (five awards) and the Air Medal (12 awards). While in the Army, Col. LeClere graduated from the Army War College and Armed Forces Staff College.
A memorial was held on Sept. 11. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held at West Point at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , covenantscranton.org or patriotpaws.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019