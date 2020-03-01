|
|
Dimock E. Barlow, 97, of Gibson Twp., died Wednesday at the Forest City Nursing Home, Forest City. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mabel A. Miller, on Oct. 22, 2013.
Born Dec. 28, 1922, in Gibson, he was the son of the late Howard and Leona Pickering Barlow.
He was a retired dairy farmer and a former Gibson Twp. supervisor. Dimock was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed ice fishing and hunting, and continued to hunt until age 96. He especially enjoyed hunting trips to Canada and the western United States.
The family expresses thanks to all the nurses and staff at the Forest City Nursing Center for their kind and compassionate care.
He is survived by a son, Bruce Barlow, of Gibson Twp.; two daughters, Susie McLaud and husband, Lynn, of Clifford Twp.; and Sharon Holdridge and husband, Donald, of South Gibson; a sister, Mary Jane Prebish, of Dunmore; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Barlow; and a sister, Ellen Longo.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with Pastor Barney Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at the South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson.
Viewing hours will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
To share condolences and photos with Dimock's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020