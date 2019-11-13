|
|
On Monday, Dolores Bruno Gillow, 77, of Old Forge, entered into eternal rest at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Andrew, and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Born at the Taylor Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary C. Embriaco Bruno. Dee lived her entire life in Old Forge, both as a child and then later as a wife and mother. She graduated from Old Forge High School in 1959 and entered the workforce as a secretary at Eureka Printing in Scranton. She married Andy in San Antonio, Texas, in 1965 and became a military bride. During the late 1980s, Dee worked as a legal secretary in Scranton before furthering her education at Luzerne Community College, where she received her associate degree in business administration. She ended her career at Schott Glass Technologies, Duryea, where she was an administrative assistant for 15 years. Upon retiring in 2002, she helped care for her elderly mother and mother-in-law, along with doting on her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Stephen's Orthodox Church, Old Forge. A woman of many enjoyments, Dee was known for her baking of cakes and cookies. Her family was the center of her life and she made every event she touched special. Dee loved the holidays and her home was decorated to make each and every person feel welcomed and loved. Her grandchildren, nieces and nephews were the apple of her eye - they always enjoyed her candy bags and decorated cards. Dee could make a friend in under a minute - she was loved by everyone who knew her. When she was not helping others, she and Andy would sit and work on jigsaw puzzles. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, friend and neighbor. Her love of family, faith and friendship will live on in the hearts and minds forever.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Tamara Cykosky and husband, Mark, Greentown; a son, Andrew Jr. and wife, Melinda, Old Forge; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Angela and Rebecca; a sister, Carol Miele and husband, Gene, Davenport, Fla.; and a brother, Samuel Bruno, Carterville, Ga.; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dolores' funeral, which will begin on Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 in St. Stephen's Orthodox Church, Old Forge. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Old Forge. Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Orthodox Church or the Pike Autism Support Services, Milford, Pa. (in honor of her granddaughter, Angela).
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019