Dolores "Dolie" Davis, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at home. She is survived by her husband, Earl. The couple had been married for 58 years.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas "Tim" and Irene Pane Vellela and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society. Before retirement, she worked in the food service department for the Dunmore School District.
Affectionately known as "Dolie" by all who knew her, she was an avid Dunmore Bucks fan and could be found cheering on the Bucks at any sporting event.
She enjoyed cooking and her sauce was a family favorite. She had a passion for reading, especially mystery novels. Her favorite TV shows were reruns of "Columbo." She was a proud grandmother and supported her grandchildren in all of their extracurricular activities and accomplishments.
Dolie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas, Dr. Weston, Personal Home Healthcare, Allied Palliative and Hospice Care, and staff for all of their care and compassion.
Also surviving are a daughter, Susanne Makowski and husband, David; and a son, Glenn, all of Dunmore; grandchildren, Michael Makowski, Knoxville, Tenn.; Jake and Evan Makowski, both of Dunmore; a sister-in-law, Sally Morgan, Kingsley; and brothers-in-law, Willard Davis, Harrisburg; and George Davis, Kansas; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Janet Vellela and Marie Margotta.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
There will be no public calling hours due to the circumstances surrounding our communities. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Friends of the Bucks, 210 S. Apple St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020