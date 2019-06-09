Dolores E. Nagy, 84, Scranton, died Thursday at home.



Born Aug. 2, 1934, in Scranton, the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Demyen) Nagy, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was a professional executive secretary, having been employed by the federal government in Washington, D.C. She worked at the Pentagon and the Executive Annex to the White House and, later, was employed at the Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre.



Dolores was an avid reader and enjoyed her movie collection.



Surviving are a brother, Robert Nagy, Scranton; and a sister, Barbara Recicar and her husband, John "Jack," Clarks Summit. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Nagy.



A graveside blessing service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.



Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary