Dolores H. (Cossa) Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born in Scranton on Sept. 16, 1922. She was the daughter of the late John and Regina (Bolish) Cossa. Her husband, Lewis "Andy" Ellsworth, passed away in 1986. Her brother, Peter Cossa, passed away in 2010. Dolores had an unshakable faith in God. She was a member of the Court Street UMC and the Asbury UMC. She sang proudly in both church choirs as well as with the Wally Gordon Community Singers. Dolores was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in business management from New York University in June of 1969.
Dolores is survived by her nephews, Frank and Louis Cossa of Scranton.
Services will be private. Entombment will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Scranton. Arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020