Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St.
Dunmore, PA 18512
570-344-4714
For more information about
Dolores Ellsworth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Ellsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ellsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Ellsworth Obituary
Dolores H. (Cossa) Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

She was born in Scranton on Sept. 16, 1922. She was the daughter of the late John and Regina (Bolish) Cossa. Her husband, Lewis "Andy" Ellsworth, passed away in 1986. Her brother, Peter Cossa, passed away in 2010. Dolores had an unshakable faith in God. She was a member of the Court Street UMC and the Asbury UMC. She sang proudly in both church choirs as well as with the Wally Gordon Community Singers. Dolores was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in business management from New York University in June of 1969.

Dolores is survived by her nephews, Frank and Louis Cossa of Scranton.

Services will be private. Entombment will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Scranton. Arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -