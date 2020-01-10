|
|
Dolores H. Kudzinowski died on Dec. 31 at the age of 87 in Lititz. She was born in Taylor, Pa., and was the daughter of Stanley and Helen Ezdebski. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Kudzinowski, who died in 2016.
Dolores worked at the Brunswick Hotel and then at Conestoga View in the housekeeping departments. Later, she trained as an OT aide at Conestoga View and worked in that position until she retired. Dolores loved spending time with her family and was an avid reader much of her adult life. She and Joe used to love traveling to Indian River Inlet Delaware with their camper in the summer.
Dolores greatly missed Joe after his death. She spent the last three years living in personal care at Luther Acres, where she was cared for with great kindness by many dedicated and loving men and women. She enjoyed the new friends she made there and loved to eat with family and friends who came to visit. She will be greatly missed by all.
Dolores is survived by her sister, Sabina Ammons, of Mountville; a nephew, Kevin Ammons; two daughters, Patricia A. Lehman and husband, Phil, of Lititz; Kathleen M. Kreider and husband, Doug, of Columbia. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Carol M. Walck, in 2006; and her son-in-law, James Walck, who died in 2008. Known as Mom-mom, she was a grandmother to Justin Lehman and Lisa Hykes, both of Lititz; and JJ Walck, of Mount Joy. Dolores was a great-grandmother to Cameron, Olivia and Sophia Walck and Noah, Emma, Eliot and Maggie Hykes.
A service in Dolores and Joe's memory will take place on Jan. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Good Shepherd Chapel of St. John's Herr Estate in Columbia, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in their honor to the Benevolence Fund at Luthercare.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020