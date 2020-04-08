Home

Dolores Henrietta Bachak, 83, formerly of Mayfield, Jermyn and, most recently, of Applewood Acres, Clarks Summit, died Monday at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, Scranton.

Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda Poplick Bachak, she was a former member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Mayfield, and now a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a 1953 graduate of Archbald High School and for many years was employed by General Dynam­ics, Eynon. After retire­ment, she attended Marywood University and received a degree as a certified nurse's aide. She worked in that field at Willow Brook Nursing Home doing private duty nursing.

Dolores was a caring person who cared for her parents in their elder years, and she loved her nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are a sister, Carol Pientka and husband, Leonard, Sayre; her best friend, Marion Nobilski, Carbondale; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Eugene and infant Walter Bachak.

Entombment and committal services will be conducted privately at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.

Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020
