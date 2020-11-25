Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis V Ciuccio Funeral Home
145 Moosic Rd
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 457-2071
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Louis V Ciuccio Funeral Home
145 Moosic Rd
Old Forge, PA 18518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Parish – St. Mary's of the Assumption Church
123 W. Grace St
Old Forge, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Riviello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores J. Riviello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores J. Riviello Obituary

Dolores J. Lidy Riviello, 84, formerly of Dupont, passed away Monday in Wilmington Hospital, Delaware. She was the widow of the late John J. Riviello. Dolores and John were married for 56 years.

Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elizabeth Stout Lidy. Dolores was a devoted homemaker and an avid cookie maker, known for her famous Christmas cookies. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dolores is survived by a daughter, Barbara Belanger; two sons, John Jr. and his wife, Kathryn; and Frank and his wife, Julie; eight grandchildren, Eric, Amy, Jason, Elizabeth, Nicolas, Stephanie, Giovanni and Leah; and five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Karsyn, Kendall, Olivia and Julian; two sisters, Sandra and Betsy.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Barry; and a sister, Beverly.

The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Prince of Peace Parish - St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment to follow at the Old Forge Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30.

To make an online condolence or for directions, please visit the funeral home's web site at ciucciofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -