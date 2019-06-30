|
Dolores Jane Phillips, 88, of Scranton, died Friday at Allied Hospice. She was the widow of David W. Phillips Sr., who died May 23, 1982.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Clarence and Christina Massenkeil Freeman, she was employed by Topps until retirement and a member of the Teamsters Local 229 and a volunteer for the Salvation Army. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, polkas and car rides with her family. Dolores was a dedicated mother who adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are seven children, Shirley Phillips, Taylor; David W. Phillips Jr., Scranton; Kathy Cortazar, Olyphant; Barry Phillips and wife, Sue, Taylor; Mark G. Phillips, Avoca; Loriann Smith and husband, Rod, Pittston; and Linda Kokinda and husband, Robert, Throop; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Sr.; daughter, Christina Burke; brother, Ralph Freeman; granddaughter, Kelly Drake; and companion, William Lochie.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Shady Hill Cemetery, Chinchilla.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019