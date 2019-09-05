|
|
Dolores Leo, 87, Carbondale, passed away peacefully Friday evening after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born and raised on the west side of Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Angelo R. and Alice Petrovitch Leo Sr. and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Before retirement, she worked for many years in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Dee was an exceptional seamstress that had an incredible talent to alter or create beautiful attire for friends and family. She was an avid bowler for many years and bowled at Valley Lanes for P&A Dress Factory, Carbondale.
Dolores loved to travel. Her most memorable trips included multiple vacations to Italy, a visit to the Hawaiian Islands and Las Vegas. She also vacationed in many different parts of the United States. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Dee would also enjoy a trip to a casino.
Dolores would captivate any atmosphere with her wit and charm. You always knew Dee was in the house because it was filled with laughter, sunshine and love. She was an optimist and believed a good laugh was always the best medicine of all. We can no longer see her with our eyes but we can feel her in our hearts forever.
The family thanks Allied Hospice Center, Morgan Highway, Scranton, for the exceptional care they provided to Dolores. A special thank you to their highly trained physicians, nurses and volunteers who provided physical, emotional and spiritual support to Dee and family members during her end- stage illness.
Surviving are three nieces, Linda Leo, Simpson; Karen Novak and husband, William D. Novak, Justus; and Jennifer Novak and husband, Paul, Somerset, New Jersey; three nephews, William M. Novak and wife, April, Justus; Kristopher Novak, Asbury Park, New Jersey; and Anthony Novak, Justus. She is also survived by a very special niece, Bridget McDermott, who always went above and beyond to share her kindness and love with Dee. She is also survived by Bridget's husband, William McDermott, and their daughter, Alexis.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo R. Leo Jr. and Andrew Peter Leo.
The funeral will be Saturday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment at a later date.
Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019