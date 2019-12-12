|
Dolores M. Goonan, 85, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital.
Born Sept. 9, 1934, daughter of the late Vincent Sr. and Anna Michalski Dzikowski, Dolores was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School before working as a nurse's aide until her retirement.
She is survived by her son, Francis Goonan, Clarks Summit; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Vincent Dzikowski Jr. and Clara Shamro.
Funeral services from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery, will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019