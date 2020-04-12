Home

Dolores M. Kissolovege

Dolores M. Kissolovege Obituary
Dolores M. Kissolovege of Archbald died Friday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. She was the wife of Robert Kissolovege.

She was born in Archbald and was the daughter of the late John and Angeline Giovanni Johns. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and was a graduate of Archbald High School. She worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the Mid Valley Senior Center in Jessup. Dolores enjoyed flowers and gardening, and spending a little time at the casinos.

Also surviving is a son, John Esolen and his wife, Ann Marie, Dunmore.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family due to the current health crisis.

Arrangements by the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020
