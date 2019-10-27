|
|
Dolores M. Puchalski, 83, of Simpson, died Friday at home after a battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the widow of Peter Puchalski.
Born in Simpson, she was the daughter of the late Metro and Mary Gombita Kohut. She attended Fell High School, Simpson. She was a member of St. Michael's Church/St. Rose Parish. Dolores was a former Fell Twp. auditor and a member of the former Golden Age Club of Fell Twp.
Dolores retired from Service America and previously from Weston and Franklin's, although she didn't really regard it as work and co-workers were extended family.
Dory (as many people knew her) was a beautiful, generous and loving woman who enjoyed taking care of her family and the many animals that needed a home or a meal. She enjoyed traveling, the gym, swimming, shopping and sewing as well as making holiday gatherings and baking. She loved all things lavender. Dory will be sorely missed and remembered always with love.
We are especially grateful for the outstanding, loving care she received from her aides, Meveta and Diedre. We are very thankful for the many facets of help and comfort received from AseraCare Hospice, especially Kaitlyn, Chrissy, Susan, David, Colin and her niece, Ann Marie.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Donna Rand and husband, Mark, Hewlett Neck, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alan; brothers, Metro and Thomas; and a sister, Rose Kohut.
The funeral will be Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson. Per her request, there will be no viewing.
Arrangements by Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019