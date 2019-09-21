|
Dolores M. Sarnoski, 84, of Whites Crossing, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Thaddeus Sarnoski, who died in 2015.
Born in Simpson, daughter of the late John A. and Sophie Chisek Sisko, she was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Dolores was a parish secretary at Holy Trinity Church, Simpson, for many years. She was a member of St. Rose Parish, St. Michael's Church, Simpson.
Dolores served as judge of elections in the 2nd District of Fell Twp. and was secretary of the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union. She was also a member of the Simpson "View."
Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Joseph Motts, Archbald; and Lorie and Jerry Shaffer, Whites Crossing; two sons, Thomas and fiancée, Tara, Glenburn; and David, Simpson; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Thomas Sisko; and a sister, Romayne Mozelack.
The funeral will be Monday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019