Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Dolores M. Visniski

Dolores M. Visniski Obituary

Dolores M. Visniski, 91, of Dupont, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

A lifelong resident of Dupont, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Kundla Bose.

Dolores graduated from Dupont High School. She was a talented seamstress, working at several local garment industries.

She was a cherished woman to all who knew her. She had a passion for bowling, traveled the world, and enjoyed the occasional casino trip. She was a devout Catholic, and at one time an Auxiliary member of the VFW Post 4909.

Her greatest love was her family and she found immense joy in time spent with her great-grandchildren. To our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dearest friend, you will be dearly missed.

Dolores was also preceded in death by her sister, Joan Conboy.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Kathleen Praschak; and sons, John and Edward; grandchildren, Nickolas (Jamie) Praschak, Steven (Megan) Visniski, Amy (Tom) Hughes and Mary (Michael) Reese; and 10 great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours. Interment will be held at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


Remember
