Dolores M. Zapotochny, 71, of East Mountain, passed away Saturday at the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton. Her husband of 53 years is Alan Zapotochny.
Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Malecki. Dee was educated in Old Forge High School and a graduate of the Empire School of Beauty, owned and operated Dolores's Beauty Shop for 40 years on Oak Street in Old Forge, and resided in the East Mountain section of the city for more than 43 years. She loved her vacations with family members at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and also the Jersey Shore.
Dolores is survived by her sisters, Joan Gray and partner, Bob Ramiva; Margaret Germick and husband, Edward; sister-in-law, Elaine Noll and husband, Robert; nieces and nephews.
Dee was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, the church BVM Guild, the church choir and a church collection counter.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to Dr. Darlene Dunay and the entire staff at Linwood Nursing Home for the tender and compassionate care given through the years to Dolores.
A private burial service will be held in St. Vladimir's Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Father Myron Myronyuk.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020