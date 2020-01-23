|
Dolph Robert Deininger of Taylor passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, Jan. 21. His widow is the former Karen Ann Pica.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Gerard B. and Audrey N. Wickham Deininger. He graduated from Bishop Hannan High School in 1975. He was a past sheriff of Lackawanna County, where he was employed for more than 25 years. He was also a self-employed painter. He was an avid golf player and past member of the Bell Telephone Golf League.
Surviving are his beloved children, Samantha, Kala and Dustin, all of whom he loved and cherished infinitely. Also surviving are a brother, Gerard, Waverly; sister, Donna, Scranton; and a brother, William, Scranton; sisters- and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Dolph exuded kindness and thoughtfulness to all he met and was liked by all. He maintained his friendships with several of his friends from childhood and they were a true brotherhood. He will be sorely missed.
Private funeral services were held at the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions in Dolph's memory may be made to the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020