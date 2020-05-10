|
|
Domenica Marie "Minnie" Maida Gillette, 84, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehab Center following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the wife of Robert Gillette Sr., who died on Aug. 25, 2012.
Born Nov. 13, 1935, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Rose Poletto Maida.
Minnie was a 1954 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She started her career at the First National Bank and later retired after 40 years from the Community Bank & Trust, Carbondale. She was also a waitress for many years at the Ben-Mar Restaurant, Carbondale.
She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, where she was active in the choir and participated in all church events, such as the annual feast, procession and spaghetti dinners. She was also involved in local politics for many years.
Minnie will be most remembered for her love and kindness to not only her family, but the Carbondale community for her hard work and dedication in her service with the bank.
The family would like to thank the Carbondale Nursing Home staff for their kindness and wonderful care to Minnie during her stay. Her family is forever grateful to them for treating her like part of their own family.
She is survived by two sons, Vincent Burney and wife, Susan, of Jefferson Twp., and David Burney and wife, Kay, of Clifford; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Maida and wife, Nancy, of Carbondale; sister-in-law, Suzanne Maida; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Burney; and a brother, Samuel Maida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, at a future date with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
To share condolences and photos with Minnie's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020