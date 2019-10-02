|
Dominic A. Rinaldi of Old Forge ended his 98-year journey peacefully at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, Pa. He was born July 24, 1921, in Old Forge. For nearly 55 years, he was married to Florence Roberto Rinaldi, also of Old Forge, who preceded him on March 20, 2011.
He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in 1937 and was a Link flight simulator trainer and mechanic, and a glider pilot, stationed in Gunter Field, Ala., Randolph Field, Texas and Kessler Field, Miss. In 1941, while living in Denver, Colo., he re-enlisted in the military, three days after Pearl Harbor. As a top ball turret gunner and engineer on the B-25 Mitchell medium-range bomber, he flew missions during the Allies' Pacific theater island hopping war campaign in the Marshall and Solomon Islands, New Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa through the end of World War II. He attained the rank of staff sergeant during his military service.
As a civilian, he relocated to Syracuse, N.Y., where he completed his high school and trade school education, trained as a machinist. He was employed by Carrier Air Conditioning in the 1950s. He returned to Old Forge in 1960 and continued work on turret lathe, drill press and milling machines for: Daystrom, Acker Drill and U.S. Textile all in the Scranton area. He retired from Midway Tool and Machine in Plains Twp. in 1986, where he spent the last 15 years of his 40 year work career.
For personal fitness, Dom enjoyed bicycling and long distance running, having successfully completed four marathon races (1979-1982) in Washington, D.C., and New York City. He also competed in many 5K and 10K races over the years. He regularly took the family dogs, Blackie and Chan, for walks around the Old Forge School and the Clark Street neighborhood. For decades, he enjoyed his walks and runs around Lake Scranton. His hobbies were gardening, reading, building model airplanes and tinkering. He loved constructing useful tools from common household items. His GMVC friends called him MacGyver. He was truly a family man. Books were always his friends. In a humble manner, he enjoyed telling stories and jokes and sharing his knowledge and wisdom with all. He was an early member of SOAR (Scranton Organized Area Runners). Attending air shows with his son always gave him great joy. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge.
He is survived by a son, Robert Rinaldi, Burbank, Calif.; a granddaughter, Miabella; and several nieces and nephews, including Joan Rinaldi Briefs and husband, William, Old Forge; Peter Rinaldi and wife, Marge, Sloan, Iowa; and Christopher Rinaldi, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro and Giovanna Rinaldetti; two brothers, Angelo Rinaldi and Charles (Barney) Rinaldi, of Old Forge; and two sisters, Adeline Lynch, Old Forge; and Anna Bravi, Binghamton, N.Y.
The Rinaldi family would like to express their profound appreciation to the medical, social work and administrative teams at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for their professionalism, hospitality and kindness in making Dominic's residency such a positive and uplifting experience, throughout the past seven years. Additionally, the Rinaldi family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion, empathy, comfort and support.
The funeral with military honors will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment services with rite of committal will follow in the Old Forge Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call Friday, Oct. 11, 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence for Dominic's family, please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
