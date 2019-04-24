Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominic F. Novobilski. View Sign Service Information Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home 401 Church St Moscow , PA 18444 (570)-842-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Dominic F. Novobilski, 87, of Moscow, died Monday morning at his daughter's home in Farmingdale, N.J. His wife, Ann Penksa Novobilski, died June 28, 2016. The couple was married 60 years.



Born Feb. 16, 1932, in Carbondale, son of the late Frank and Nellie Lesneski Novobilski, Dominic was a graduate of Fell Twp. High School and Lackawanna Junior College. He was a United States Navy veteran serving from 1952 until 1956. Before his retirement, Dominic was employed for 30 years at Tobyhanna Army Depot as a packaging specialist. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow.



Surviving are his children, Brian Novobilski and wife, Patricia, Allentown; Deborah Yeager and husband, Walter, Yardley; Kevin Novobilski, Washington, D.C.; Karen Novobilski and companion, Juan, Farmingdale; and Cynthia Novobilski, Moscow; four grandchildren, Paul Yeager, Craig Yeager, Eric Yeager and Kyle Novobilski; two great-granddaughters, Berkeley and Aspen Yeager; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 71 N. Franklin St., Suite 207, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2019

