Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Dominic J. Anastasia Obituary
Dominic J. Anastasia, 82, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, May 23. Dominic is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Linda Apostolico; daughters, Doreen (Michael) McMahon and Marilyn Calaitges; grandchildren, Kelsey and Johnny Calaitges, and Dominic, Grace and Olivia McMahon; siblings, Angelo (Patricia) Anastasi, Joseph (Erika) Anastasi and Deborah (Malcolm) Weiss. He is predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Maralda Anastasi; and sister, Antoinette (James) Capozza.

A graduate of Old Forge High School, he served in the Army Reserve as a sergeant in the 109th division, medical corps. Dominic was a resident of Johnson City, N.Y., where he raised his family and advanced his career as a master plumber, teaching students at BOCES and supervising the department at Binghamton University where he earned the distinguished excellence award in classified service. As a craftsman, Dominic was extraordinarily generous with his time and talents, unconditionally ready to help anyone in need. He found joy in providing for his family, always quick to offer seconds at the dinner table.

Dominic was an avid sportsman and lover of the outdoors, a skill he enthusiastically shared and passed down to his children and grandchildren.

Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Dominic knew family was his proudest accomplishment. He will be remembered for his kindness, his giving nature, his wonderful stories and (anyone at the butt end of his prank) his incredible sense of humor.

A memorial Mass, followed by a celebration of life, will be held at a future date at St. Vincent Blessed Sacrament Church, Binghamton, N.Y., once the restrictions on large gatherings are eased. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to and/or the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Solfanelli Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Pa.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
