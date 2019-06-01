Dominic J. Jacobino of the Tripp Park section of Scranton and Fleming Island, Fla., died Thursday at home. His wife of 49 years is the former Diane Angeloni.



Born in Carbondale, the son of the late Michael and Eugenia Turano Jacobino, he was a graduate of St. Rose of Carbondale High School and attended Johnson Technical School. In 1972, he opened Jay's Business Systems, where he proudly built and ran the business with his wife for over 40 years before retiring in 2009. Service-oriented and a fixture in the community, he was a proud founding member of the North Scranton Rotary Club, and, for over 45 years, he volunteered and raised funds for the community. A man of strong faith, he was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church until its closing and currently of Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, where he also volunteered and supported their events and picnics. He was also a member of the Victor Alfieri Club.



An avid golfer, he enjoyed going on golf trips with his close friends and family. Above all, he lived for his family and especially for his grandchildren. Always smiling and cracking a joke, he will be missed and never forgotten by all who knew him.



Also surviving are three daughters, Renee Creciun and husband, Cornell, Nashville, Tenn.; Karen Olley and husband, Brad, Fleming Island, Fla.; and Amy Fiorillo and husband, Carmine, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, David and Cole Creciun; Andrew and Ryan Olley; and Alessandro and Sofia Fiorillo; sisters, Rosemary Dougherty and husband, Martin, Arizona; and Lucille Norella and husband, Charles, Waymart; brother-in-law, Robert Angeloni and wife, Clare, Dunmore; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brother, Anthony Jacobino.



Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.



A Funeral Mass will be conducted Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to the church.



In lieu of flowers, his family kindly requests donations to be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.



Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary