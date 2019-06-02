Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church
316 William St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Dominic J. Jacobino Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Dominic J. Jacobino of the Tripp Park section of Scranton and Fleming Island, Fla., who died Thursday at home.

Family and friends may pay their respects today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.

A funeral Mass will be conducted Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to the church.

In lieu of flowers, his family kindly requests donations to be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2019
