Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Pascolini Falduto. He was a lifelong resident of West Scranton, having graduated from West Scranton High School in 1965 as a four-sport participant, and also with a degree from Keystone Junior College. He served with the Pennsylvania National Guard for more than two years. At an early age, Dom became a member of the West Side Boys Club. This became his home away from home, where he participated in all sports. He was a dedicated member doing volunteer work, refereeing basketball games and gaining experience in coaching.



Dom's life's passion was certainly the sport of basketball, having served as a co-director of the Pace Setter Athletic Club of N.E.P.A for 50 years. Along with playing the sport, his high school independent basketball team amassed approximately 500 victories in its rich history, as co-coach, with numerous players moving on to successful careers, on the major college and professional levels. He frequently befriended many of the most noted national coaches and players and, along with co-director, Ron Ulias, was recently inducted into the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.



He is survived by a sister, Maria (Sis) Walsh and husband, Joe, of Scranton; two nieces, Amy and Erin; and a lifelong Pace Setter co-director, Ron Ulias, of Fleetville.



Private funeral services were conducted at the convenience of the family.



Please remember Dom by making a donation to the Jimmy V. Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513; or at



Arrangements and care entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.





Dominick J. Falduto, 72, West Scranton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley following a courageous battle against Parkinson's disease and cancer. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2019

