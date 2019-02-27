Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Mitchell Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick Mitchell Sr. Obituary
Dominick Mitchell Sr., 87, of South Abington Twp., died Monday at Abington Manor. He was the husband of Gilda Renzi Mitchell.

Born Oct. 26, 1931, in Atlasburg, son of the late Frank and Catherine Luci Miceli, Dominick honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Dominick was employed by General Electric for many years where he worked as a welder. He was a Freemason for more than 60 years with the Corlaer Lodge and Waverly Lodge 301, F&AM. Dominick enjoyed horse races and playing cards. He was a magnificent story teller and could recite different poems, nursery rhymes, and stories at great length in their entirety. His greatest joy was spending time with and taking care of his family, particularly his grandchildren.

Also surviving are a son, Dominick Mitchell Jr. and wife, Christine, South Abington Twp.; grandson, Dominick Louis Mitchell; granddaughter, Heather Mitchell; brother, Louis Mitchell and wife, Carol; and his sister, Betty Skrupa.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Patsy Mitchell, Charles Miceli, Joseph Mitchell and Frank Micelo; and sisters, Clara Orgovon, Julie Tornabean, Jay D'Vorsak and Mary Alvarez.

A memorial service and Masonic service will be private with interment and military honors to follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , .

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now