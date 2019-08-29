|
|
Dominick "Netzer" Stella of the Keystone section of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 22, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in the Keystone section of Plains, he was the son of the late Anthony and Giulia (Angeli) Stella. He was one of eight close-knit siblings.
Dominick attended Plains Memorial High School and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Pagnotti Enterprises until his retirement. He was an avid baseball fan and loved playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Mancia and Jennie "Piccina" Million; brothers, Primo, August "Litzi," Fernando "Fia" and Angelo "Bomer" Stella; and son-in-law, Frank J. Valvano, III.
Surviving are his daughter, Pamela Valvano and her companion, Harry Ware, Clark Summit; granddaughter, Leah Stella Valvano and her husband, Doug Miller; and Abbey Valvano-Kelley and her husband, Jason; great-granddaughter, Miller; sister, Irene Zluchowski, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in the Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming, Pa.
Family and friends may call Saturday at church one hour before the funeral Mass. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frank J. Valvano Memorial Scholarship at the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.
For additional information or to leave Dominick's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019