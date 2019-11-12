|
Dominick Venetz, 61, of Sweet Valley, formerly of Dalton, died Saturday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Dominick Venetz and Ann Carter Venetz Gibbs, he graduated from West Scranton High School in 1976. His favorite teams were Penn State and the New York Giants. Dominick spent much of his time serving as a mentor for children, imparting his knowledge and wisdom on those whose lives he touched over the years.
He is survived by three sons, Dominick, Paul and Michael; two brothers, Albert and Ronald Gibbs; five sisters, Sandy Mantanye, Barbara Pechal, Lisa Don Vito, Roseann Warpus and Mary Howell; and two grandchildren, Aiden and Sarah Venetz.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, David.
The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with a blessing service by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Falls Twp.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019